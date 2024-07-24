IDF Launches New Operation in Southern Gaza’s Khan Younis, Killing Gunmen And Finding Tunnels [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

The IDF says it has launched a new operation in Khan Younis, with troops from the 98th Division advancing in the area. The operation, which began on Monday, involves the 7th Armored Brigade, Paratroopers Brigade, and Commando Brigade.

According to the IDF, the operation aims to target Hamas terrorists who have regrouped in the southern Gaza city, three months after the IDF withdrew from it. The military warned civilians to evacuate the area before launching the operation.

Over the past day, IDF troops have located several tunnels and killed several terrorists, mostly using sniper fire. In one incident, troops from the Egoz commando unit called in a drone strike and directed tank shelling against a vehicle approaching them, killing the operatives.

In a separate operation in Rafah, troops from the 162nd Division raided several sites belonging to terror groups and killed gunmen. Meanwhile, Israeli Air Force fighter jets and drones struck dozens of targets across Gaza, including buildings used by terror groups, observation posts, and other infrastructure, as well as gunmen.

