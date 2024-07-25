VP Harris Meets PM Netanyahu At White House Following Biden

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met separately at the White House Thursday with President Joe Biden and likely Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris to discuss the war in Gaza and the possibility of securing a cease-fire deal.

Netanyahu’s first White House visit since 2020 comes a day after he gave a fiery speech to Congress and at a time of growing pressure in Israel and the U.S. to find an endgame to the nine-month war in Gaza. Dozens of Israeli hostages are still languishing in Hamas captivity.

Harris said in remarks after what she called a “frank and constructive meeting” with the Israeli leader that she supports Israel’s right to defend itself, but said, “how it does so matters.”

She expressed concern over the “devastating” humanitarian situation in Gaza and images of civilians killed in the conflict, saying, “We cannot look away in the face of these tragedies.”

She echoed Biden in calling for a swift cease-fire to end the fighting, at least for a time, to boost humanitarian aid to Gaza and release some of the most vulnerable hostages from Hamas captivity.

White House officials say the negotiations are in the closing stages, but there are issues that need to be resolved.

“The gaps are closable,” White House national security spokesman John Kirby said. He added, “But it’s going to require, as it always does, some leadership, some compromise.”

Harris met with Netanyahu in her ceremonial office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. She is also expected to press him on securing a deal to release the hostages kidnapped during Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel that launched the war.

“We have a lot to talk about,” Harris said as she welcomed the Israeli leader. “We do indeed,” he replied.

Thousands protested Netanyahu’s visit in Washington, and Harris condemned those who were violent or used rhetoric that praised Hamas.

Netanyahu, last at the White House when former President Donald Trump was in office, is headed to Florida on Friday to meet with the Republican presidential nominee.

(AP)