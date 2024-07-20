Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
VIDEO: Urgent Plea From HaRav Yitzchok Kolodetsky Shlita

Communicated Content

Yeshivas Bircas Yitzchok, a yeshiva founded by Rav Shach, faces imminent closure due to financial constraints stemming from severe government decrees.

Rav Yitzchok Koldetski urges immediate action and appeals for donations to support the yeshiva. 

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

He will daven individual tefillos for protection and salvation for all donors at the kever of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky zl, his father-in-law, as well as at the kever of the Chazon Ish and the Steipler.

Your support can save the yeshiva, ensuring continued Torah learning in Eretz Yisroel. 

CLICK HERE TO DONATE




