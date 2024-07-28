SHOCKING: In Newly Unearthed Emails, JD Vance Said He “Hates The Police” And Called Trump “Morally Reprehensible”

A former classmate of JD Vance, Trump’s running mate, has shared emails and messages from 2014 to 2017 with the New York Times, revealing Vance’s hatred for police and past stance on Donald Trump, whom he called a “morally reprehensible human being.”

In 2014, Vance expressed his hatred for the police after the killing of Michael Brown, stating, “I hate the police. Given the number of negative experiences I’ve had in the past few years, I can’t imagine what a black guy goes through.”

Vance also referred to Trump as a demagogue in 2015, saying, “I’m obviously outraged at Trump’s rhetoric, and I worry most of all about how welcome Muslim citizens feel in their own country… But I also think that people have always believed crazy [stuff] and there have always been demagogues willing to exploit the people who believe crazy [stuff].”

In the lead-up to the 2016 election, Vance wrote, “The more white people feel like voting for Trump, the more black people will suffer. I really believe that,” and later called Trump “a bad man. A morally reprehensible human being.”

Vance’s classmate, Sofia Nelson, shared the messages to “inform the opinion of voters about Mr. Vance.” Vance has since changed his stance on Trump, admitting he was wrong and now supports him as a “great president.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)