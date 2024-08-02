SOUTH FALLSBURG: Victim Airlifted After Being Stabbed In Front Of Gombo’s Bakery [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

Following an altercation in front of Gombo’s Bakery on Main Street in South Fallsburg, an individual is in serious condition after being stabbed.

Catskills Hatzolah was called for mutual aid by the local EMS system, and Hatzolah Paramedics treated the victim.

A medevac landed at the Fallsburg High School to airlift the patient to a trauma center.

A name for Tehilim was not needed in this incident.

A suspect is in custody, and Fallsburg Police and other law enforcement personnel are on the scene investigating the incident.

