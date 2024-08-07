Donald Trump Now Beating Kamala Harris With Jewish Voters In New York

Former President Donald Trump has gained a slight lead among Jewish voters in deep-blue New York, according to a new Siena Research Institute poll. The poll, released on Tuesday, shows Trump securing 50% of the vote among likely Jewish voters, narrowly surpassing Vice President Kamala Harris, who received 49%.

This shift marks a significant change from earlier in the year when President Joe Biden held a lead over Trump among Jewish voters, 52% to 46%. However, the political landscape has changed considerably since then, with Biden withdrawing from the race and Harris securing the Democratic nomination.

Traditionally, Jewish voters have leaned heavily Democratic. An analysis by the American Enterprise Institute indicates that Jewish voters have supported Democratic candidates by an average margin of 71% to 26% since 1968. In the 2020 election, Jewish voters favored Biden over Trump by 68% to 30%, while in 2016, they chose Hillary Clinton over Trump by 71% to 26%.

Despite the narrow lead among Jewish voters, the poll also reveals a broader trend favoring Harris among the general electorate in New York. She now leads Trump 53% to 39% among all likely voters, an improvement over the eight- to ten-point lead previously held by Biden.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)