Netanyahu Visits IDF Base “We Are Prepared Both Defensively And Offensively

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, today visited the IDF induction base at Tel Hashomer, and met with Armored Corps and Combat Engineer recruits.

At the start of the visit, the Prime Minister met recruits receiving their gear, before putting on their uniforms, spoke with them and answered their questions.

Prime Minister Netanyahu [translated from Hebrew]:

“I am here at the IDF induction base with Armored Corps and Combat Engineer recruits. I wish you great success. Look out for each other and look out for our country.

We are continuing forward to victory. I know that the citizens of Israel are concerned, and I ask one thing of you: Be patient and level-headed. We are prepared both defensively and offensivel. We are striking our enemies and are determined to defend ourselves.”

Prime Minister Netanyahu also told the recruits [translated from Hebrew]:

“First, I would like to say a word to the soldiers of the IDF, conscripts and reservists: You are the backbone of the country. We give you full backing. We are proud of you. We salute you. We back your every step.

Today you are joining the victory generation. You are joining two corps about which we sang after the Six Day War: ‘The Armored Corps made history’ – and the Combat Engineers as well. Today the Armored Corps and the Combat Engineers are making history. They are simply changing the face of the campaign.

You are leading the decision in the ground incursion. Everyone, all those who thought that their time was past and was over, today they are all taking their hats off saying ‘Amazing work.’ You are coming to the decisive arm of the State of Israel.”

The Prime Minister was accompanied by his Chief-of-Staff, Tzachi Braverman, his Military Secretary, Maj.-Gen. Roman Gofman, Head of IDF Personnel Maj.-Gen. Yaniv Asor, Chief Engineering Officer Brig.-Gen. Yoav Turchansky, Chief Armored Corps Officer Brig.-Gen. Ohad Maor.

