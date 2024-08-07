Trump Says Harris VP Pick Is “Insult To Jewish People” [VIDEO]

Former US President Donald Trump has criticized Vice President Kamala Harris for selecting Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate, describing the decision as “an insult to Jewish people” during an interview with Fox News.

Harris opted for Walz over Jewish Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, who had been under intense pressure from far-left activists opposing his selection.

Despite Shapiro’s stance on Israel being similar to that of Walz and others considered for the position, he faced a campaign branding him as “Genocide Josh,” leading to accusations that the push against him was rooted in antisemitism.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)