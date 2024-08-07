Report: White House Was Enraged By Elimination Of Israel’s “Bin Laden”

The Washington Post reported on Tuesday that the Biden administration reacted with “surprise and outrage” to the elimination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31.

US officials viewed Haniyeh’s elimination as a setback to their pursuit of a “ceasefire” between Israel and the Hamas monsters.

The report added that although Israel has not publicly taken responsibility for Haniyeh’s killing, it informed the US immediately after the elimination that it was responsible.

It should be noted that proportionally, the October 7 assault on Israel was like 20 September 11s in one day.

The US has also warned Israel against planning a massive retaliatory attack against Iran in response to the expected attack.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)