BLOODBATH? In First Interview Since Dropping Out, Biden Says He’s Worried What Will Happen If Trump Loses [VIDEO]

In an interview with CBS News, President Joe Biden expressed doubts about a peaceful transfer of power in January 2025 if former President Donald Trump loses the election this fall. “If Trump loses, I’m not confident at all,” Biden said, highlighting concerns about Trump’s past comments on the matter.

Biden also warned that Trump’s statements about a “bloodbath” if he loses the election should be taken seriously. “He means it, all the stuff about if we lose, there’ll be a bloodbath,” Biden said. “You can’t love your country only when you win.”

Trump had previously said in March that “it’s going to be a bloodbath for the country” if he loses the election, sparking concerns about his commitment to a peaceful transfer of power.

The full interview with Biden is set to air on Sunday morning.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)