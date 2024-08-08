ANXIETY GROWS: Trump Reportedly Becoming Increasingly Frustrated With His Campaign As Harris Surges

Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, once considered a sure thing, is now facing unexpected challenges as Vice President Kamala Harris surges in the polls. Trump’s lead has evaporated, and he finds himself in a dead-even contest with Harris, who replaced President Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee.

Reports say that Trump has grown increasingly upset about Harris’s rising poll numbers and media coverage, complaining relentlessly to friends and allies. Allies are finger-pointing over recent events that have gone off the rails, and some are trying to get Trump focused on attacking Harris.

The Trump campaign remains confident, but for the first time since Trump established his dominance in the Republican nomination fight, his campaign is struggling to manage the daily news cycle. Excitement around Harris has swelled, and her campaign activity has increased.

Trump’s advantages have faded, including his fundraising edge, which was swallowed by Harris’s $310 million fundraising surge in July. The Harris campaign now appears poised to take advantage of a new outpouring of grassroots energy.

Despite going up with his first television spots of the general election, Trump and his allies are still being outspent in the battleground states. Trump has begun hearing from outside allies that he does not have a significant ground game in key battleground states.

The Harris campaign has circulated posts and news releases about Trump’s staff, his running mate, crowd size, and other topics they say will grate on Trump and cause him to say controversial things. Trump has begun asking friends and allies how his campaign staff is doing, a question that some say could lead to staff changes.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)