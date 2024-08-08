Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
JEW-HATING CLOWN: Rep. Rashida Tlaib Shares Fake Poll Claiming Israelis Support Forcible Molestation Of Palestinians


Notoriously anti-Israel Rep. Rashida Tlaib has come under fire for sharing a fake poll on social media that claimed 47% of Israelis believe IDF soldiers have a right to molest Palestinians. The doctored image was originally posted by Noura Erakat, who later admitted it was fake.

The manipulated poll was based on a real N12 poll from 2022, but Erakat altered the title to suggest that nearly half of Israelis support such abhorrent actions. Tlaib shared the post, contributing to the spread of anti-Israel propaganda, before deleting it after being called out by American journalist Yasher Ali.

Erakat took responsibility for the mistake, stating that she should have cross-checked the information before posting. However, she also defended her actions, citing a video of a Palestinian detainee being assaulted and a Knesset debate on the topic as reasons why she believed the poll to be true.

