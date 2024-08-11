Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
John Bolton: Trump “Can’t Tell The Difference” Between The Truth And Falsehoods He Says [VIDEO]


John Bolton, former national security adviser and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, said in an interview with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins that Trump “can’t tell the difference” between truth and falsehood, and that “the truth is whatever he wants it to be.”

Bolton’s comments came in response to Trump’s Thursday press conference at Mar-a-Lago, where he made claims about being protective of Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election, despite previously calling for her to be “locked up.”

Bolton dismissed Trump’s claims, saying, “He just can’t tell the difference. So, he makes up what he wants to say at any given time.”

Bolton emphasized that Trump’s issue is not that he lies consciously, but rather that he is unaware of the distinction between truth and falsehood. “If it happens to comport with what everybody else sees, well, that’s fine. And if it doesn’t comport with anybody else, he doesn’t really care,” Bolton said.

