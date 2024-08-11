Frustrated Trump Lashes Out At Billionaire GOP Megadonor Miriam Adelson

According to an article in The New Times titled “Inside the Worst Three Weeks of Donald Trump’s 2024 Campaign,” Trump has been getting into multiple private and public disputes with his allies and supporters, driven by his growing frustration over the campaign’s trajectory. The report suggests that his anger has made him vulnerable to manipulation, leading to confrontations with key backers.

One such conflict has emerged with Israeli-American casino billionaire Miriam Adelson, a prominent supporter of Trump’s previous campaigns. Sources familiar with the situation revealed that Trump instructed his aide, Natalie Harp, to send a series of angry text messages to Adelson. These messages criticized the management of Adelson’s super PAC, Preserve America, which has been pouring millions of dollars into pro-Trump advertising efforts in crucial battleground states. The texts accused the super PAC’s leaders of being “RINOs” (Republicans in name only) and suggested that Adelson’s late husband, Sheldon Adelson, would not have tolerated their approach.

Preserve America, a key financial force in Trump’s re-election bid, has reportedly been spending around $18 million weekly on advertisements in three swing states. The fallout from these texts is particularly striking given that Trump and Adelson had a cordial meeting just a week prior at the Republican National Convention.

The Times report also highlights the role of another influential figure, Ike Perlmutter, the former chairman of Marvel Entertainment. Perlmutter, another significant Trump donor, allegedly pushed Trump to attack Adelson, hoping to sway her support towards a rival super PAC that he backs. Despite these efforts, Adelson has not reduced her financial support for Trump, though sources close to the campaign express concerns that the incident could potentially impact her future contributions.

Adelson and her late husband were among Trump’s largest donors in the 2020 and 2016 elections, and they played a critical role in advocating for the relocation of the US Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. Spokespeople for both Adelson and Perlmutter declined to comment on the situation.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)