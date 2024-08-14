SHOCKING VIDEO: Tim Walz Praised Radical Imam Who Promoted Pro-Hitler Film, Shares Hamas Press Releases

Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz is facing scrutiny over his past interactions with Asad Zaman, the executive director of the Muslim American Society of Minnesota, who has been known to harbor controversial and extremist views. Despite the mounting criticism, Walz insists that he has “no personal relationship” with Zaman, although he once referred to him as a “master teacher.”

Zaman has been under fire for his support of Hamas and anti-Semitic rhetoric, including his sharing of the terrorist group’s press releases and promoting a neo-Nazi propaganda film titled Adolf Hitler: The Greatest Story Never Told. On the day of Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7, Zaman did not condemn the violence but instead expressed solidarity with Palestinians, framing the situation as Israeli aggression.

Reports surfaced last week detailing Walz’s connections to Zaman, including an instance where Zaman gave an invocation before Walz’s 2019 state of the state address.

In response, a spokesman for Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign clarified, “The Governor and he [Zaman] do not have a personal relationship. Governor Walz strongly condemns Hamas terrorism.”

However, a recently unearthed video by The Washington Examiner contradicts Walz’s claim of not knowing the imam personally. The video shows Walz attending a 2018 event hosted by the Muslim American Society, during which he praised Zaman, calling him a “master teacher” and lauding his influence.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)