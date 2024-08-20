Disgraced Senator Bob Menendez To Resign Tuesday As He Tries Getting A Biden Pardon

Disgraced Democratic Senator Robert Menendez is expected to resign from office on Tuesday, amidst reports that he is negotiating a pardon from President Joe Biden before the president leaves office at the end of the year.

Menendez was convicted last month on 16 felony counts, including bribery and corruption, after a lengthy trial in Manhattan federal court. The charges stem from allegations that he accepted cash, gold bars, and a luxury Mercedes convertible in exchange for using his influential position to enrich and protect three businessmen and further the interests of the Egyptian and Qatari governments. He could face over 200 years in prison when he is sentenced in October.

The 70-year-old senator had been running as an independent in the upcoming November election but withdrew from the race last week, effectively clearing the path for Democratic frontrunner Andy Kim to take his seat. Insiders say that Menendez’s decision to drop out was likely his last negotiating tool, as Democrats feared his candidacy could split the vote and hand the race to Republican candidate Curtis Bashaw.

In addition to his own legal troubles, Menendez’s wife, Nadine Arslanian, has been indicted on similar corruption and bribery charges. However, her trial has been postponed indefinitely while she undergoes treatment for breast cancer.

Following Menendez’s resignation, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has appointed his former chief of staff, George Helmy, to temporarily fill the vacant Senate seat starting in September.

Menendez’s conviction also puts his pension and health benefits at risk. Under the Stock Act, lawmakers convicted of corruption-related felonies may lose their retirement perks. Menendez currently earns an annual Senate salary of $174,000 and, due to his more than 30 years of government service, would be eligible for a pension of nearly $140,000 per year, as well as lifetime healthcare coverage for both him and his wife.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)