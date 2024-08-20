Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

WATCH: Trump Tells Reporter He’ll Accept Results Of 2024 Election If They’re “Free And Fair”


CBS political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns confronted former President Donald Trump on his refusal to accept the outcome of the 2020 election during an interview in Pennsylvania on Monday. As Trump pledged to accept the results of the upcoming 2024 election, he clarified that his acceptance would depend on whether he deems the election “fair and free.”

In the interview, which took place while Democrats launched their convention in Chicago, Huey-Burns questioned Trump about his stance on election integrity, his attacks on Vice President Kamala Harris, and his willingness to release his medical records — which Trump said he would “gladly do.”

When asked directly if he would accept the results of the 2024 election, Trump responded, “If I see that we had a fair and free election, which I hope to be able to say, but if I see that, I will. You will never see anybody more honorable than me. I’m an honorable person.”

When Huey-Burns pointed out that Trump did not accept the results of the previous election, he replied, “That’s right, because there were many problems with the last election. You know it, so do they, and so does everybody else.”

Huey-Burns pushed back, citing that many legal cases were dropped. Trump countered by blaming the courts, saying, “No, no, they weren’t brought because the judges wouldn’t take them because they said it was after the election. Well, how else are you going to find out until after the election?”

Trump also expressed optimism that changes made in the last four years would ensure a fair election in 2024. “Certainly, if for some reason I lose, and I think if I lose, this country will go into a tailspin the likes of which it’s never seen before, the likes of 1929 — but if I do, and it’s free and fair, absolutely, I will accept the results,” Trump said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

CATSKILLS: Two Missing Hikers Found By Chaveirim of Rockland After All-Night Search On Slide Mountain

Report: Hamas Leader Sinwar Thinks Negotiations With Israel A “Bluff,” Wants To Expand Conflict

TOSSED ASIDE: Biden Praises Harris At DNC After Being Ousted From Presidency In Bloodless Coup

German Court Upholds Conviction Of 99-Year-Old Nazi Concentration Camp Secretary

HY”D: Shin Bet, IDF Rescue Bodies Of Six Hostages From Khan Younis

CHAOS AT DNC: Anti-Israel Protestors Break Through Secret Service Security Fence In Attempt To Storm Convention

MAGA CIVIL WAR? Far-Right, Antisemitic Figures Turn Against Donald Trump’s Campaign, Threaten Digital “War”

Israeli Indicted For Carrying Out Tasks From Iranian Agent, Including Promoting A Military Coup

DC Councilman Infamous For Claiming Jews Control The Weather, Arrested By The FBI

ANTI-ISRAEL DUD: Protest Outside Democratic National Convention Draws Less Than Half Of Expected Attendees

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network