CATSKILLS: Two Missing Hikers Found By Chaveirim of Rockland After All-Night Search On Slide Mountain

Two missing hikers were thankfully found in good condition by Chaveirim of Rockland volunteers after being lost all night in Slide Mountain Wilderness.

Sources tell YWN that the mother of the of the two hikers, aged 17 and 21, called Chaveirim at around 8:00PM Monday night reporting that their son had called saying they were lost on Slide Mountain, and then lost phone service. Chaveirim deployed dozens of volunteers to the scene and located their car at around midnight. An intense search was launched on the trails in the area

The were found by Chaveirim after being notified by a passing motorist who said she saw two people wandering on a nearby road at around 7:30am.

Catskills Hatzolah arrived in the morning hours to assist with the search.

Rockland Chaveirim Search and Rescue Team is a group of around 150 volunteers who practice and train every Sunday all year on dangerous mountain terrain in Bear Mountain and Harriman State Park, as well as the Catskills. They have extensive equipment and training. All members at the Command Center were able to have internet service on throughout the night, thanks to satellite communication and StarLink Internet. Their volunteers are all tracked with GPS tracking devices, and monitored by other volunteers tracking them from their command center. Multiple drones were deployed by Chaveirim as well to assist in the search.

The NYS DEC as well as Hatzolah were able to be connected to the Internet, thanks to the StarLink provided by Chaveirim.