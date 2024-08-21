Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
REPUGNANT: New York State Health Official Under Fire For Antisemitic Social Media Posts


Brandi Wells, a Community Health Program Manager at the New York State Department of Health, is under fire for sharing antisemitic content online. In a series of disturbing social media posts exposed by StopAntisemitism.org, Wells has spread hateful rhetoric, making numerous baseless and offensive claims about the Jewish community.

Among the content, Wells has shared the insane conspiracy that Jews are part of a “death cult” and perpetuated the conspiracy theory that Jewish people were behind the transatlantic slave trade. Additionally, she has spread the dangerous trope that Jews are part of a satanic cabal manipulating world events.

Wells’ inflammatory posts do not stop there. She has claimed that Jews intentionally pit black and white communities against each other, has drawn comparisons between Jews and Nazis, and has distributed propaganda from the Goyim Defense League, a neo-Nazi group known for spreading antisemitic messages.

  1. Is she really “under fire”? NY govt jobs are riddled with people who hate the Jews. Now that there is a huge push for only black and brown people in these positions of power, it’s even worse, because they hate us even more.

  3. How do you know it’s the same person? It doesn’t appear to be the same person. If you’re going to dox someone (which many people find abhorrent), at least dox the right person.

