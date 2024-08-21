REPUGNANT: New York State Health Official Under Fire For Antisemitic Social Media Posts

Brandi Wells, a Community Health Program Manager at the New York State Department of Health, is under fire for sharing antisemitic content online. In a series of disturbing social media posts exposed by StopAntisemitism.org, Wells has spread hateful rhetoric, making numerous baseless and offensive claims about the Jewish community.

Among the content, Wells has shared the insane conspiracy that Jews are part of a “death cult” and perpetuated the conspiracy theory that Jewish people were behind the transatlantic slave trade. Additionally, she has spread the dangerous trope that Jews are part of a satanic cabal manipulating world events.

Wells’ inflammatory posts do not stop there. She has claimed that Jews intentionally pit black and white communities against each other, has drawn comparisons between Jews and Nazis, and has distributed propaganda from the Goyim Defense League, a neo-Nazi group known for spreading antisemitic messages.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)