5 Sentenced To Prison Over Anti-Israel Airport Riot And Attempted Lynching In Russia

A Russian court has handed down prison sentences ranging from six to nine years to five individuals involved in an anti-Israel riot at Makhachkala airport in the southern region of Dagestan.

The riot, which occurred on October 29, saw hundreds of protesters storm the airport’s runway in an attempt to encircle a plane that had arrived from Israel. The incident took place amid heightened tensions worldwide as Israel launched its military campaign in Gaza in response to Hamas’s deadly attack on October 7.

The court found four men guilty of “participating in mass riots” and sentenced them to more than six years in prison. A fifth defendant received a nine-year sentence for the same charge, as well as using “violence against law enforcement officers.”

According to the court, the defendants “broke down the doors of the terminal and entered the tarmac, completely blocking the airport’s operation” while searching for passengers from a Tel Aviv flight.

Over 1,500 people participated in the riot, with 136 identified by authorities. Dozens of protesters had already received lighter sentences, including detention of up to 10 days, for their involvement in the riot.

