Trump Could Drop Out Of ABC News Debate After Biased Interview With GOP Senator

“I watched ABC FAKE NEWS this morning, both lightweight reporter Jonathan Carl’s ridiculous and biased interview of Tom Cotton (who was fantastic!), and their so-called Panel of Trump Haters,” Trump wrote. He then questioned his involvement in the September 10 debate, asking, “Why would I do the Debate against Kamala Harris on that network?”

The former president praised Cotton’s performance during the interview but criticized Karl’s handling of the conversation, which focused in part on Trump’s past comments about the Medal of Honor. Trump’s outburst comes at a time when his participation in the debate has been a subject of speculation, and his latest comments only fuel the uncertainty surrounding the planned event.

Trump also referenced past controversies involving ABC News and its staff, including the 2016 incident where Donna Brazile, then an analyst for the network, was accused of leaking debate questions to Hillary Clinton’s campaign. Trump took this as an opportunity to cast further doubt on the network’s impartiality, writing, “Will panelist Donna Brazil give the questions to the Marxist Candidate like she did for Crooked Hillary Clinton? Will Kamala’s best friend, who heads up ABC, do likewise?”

The former president also questioned the involvement of ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, whom he referred to mockingly as “Liddle’ George Slopadopolus,” and criticized Harris for refusing to debate on networks like Fox News and NBC. “Why did Harris turn down Fox, NBC, CBS, and even CNN? Stay tuned!!!” Trump wrote.

A clip from the interview Trump was alluding to can be watched below.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)