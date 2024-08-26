Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
TEHILLIM: Lakewood Father Missing In Delaware River


A 39-year-old Lakewood father of 7 is missing after disappearing near the Bushkill Boat Launch on the Delaware River a short time ago.

Baruch Dov ben Sarah was on a small boat with his children when several of them fell or jumped into the water and required assistance getting back on. The father jumped into the water and got them all back on their vessel when a wave reportedly overtook him and he disappeared below the surface.

Emergency personnel are on the scene searching the lake, with a large team of volunteers responding from Chaveirem of Rockland, Catskills Hatzolah, Monsey Hatzolah and Lakewood Hatzolah.

Please daven for Baruch Dov ben Sarah.



