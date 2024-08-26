Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
EXPLOSIVE ADMISSION: Zuckerberg Acknowledges Biden Administration’s Pressure on Facebook to Censor COVID-19 Content


In a letter to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan on Monday, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg acknowledged that Facebook faced significant pressure from the Biden-Harris administration to censor certain content related to COVID-19. This revelation comes over a year after Zuckerberg provided the committee with thousands of documents as part of an investigation into online content moderation.

“There’s a lot of talk right now around how the U.S. government interacts with companies like Meta, and I want to be clear about our position,” Zuckerberg wrote, emphasizing Meta’s role in promoting free speech and safe connections. He disclosed that in 2021, “senior officials” from the Biden administration “repeatedly pressured our teams for months to censor certain COVID-19 content, including humor and satire.”

Zuckerberg noted that when Facebook resisted the censorship demands, the administration expressed frustration. “Ultimately, it was our decision whether or not to take content down, and we own our decisions, including COVID-19-related changes we made to our enforcement in the wake of this pressure,” he stated. He further added, “I believe the government pressure was wrong, and I regret that we were not more outspoken about it.”

Reflecting on the situation, Zuckerberg admitted, “I also think we made some choices that, with the benefit of hindsight and new information, we wouldn’t make today.” He reassured that Meta would resist similar pressures in the future, asserting, “I feel strongly that we should not compromise our content standards to pressure from any Administration in either direction – and we’re ready to push back if something like this happens.”

