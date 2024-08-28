WATCH: Don Lemon Black People Supporting Trump Because They Feel He Is “On Black People’s Side”

In a revealing conversation on MSNBC’s Inside With Jen Psaki on Monday, former CNN host Don Lemon shared insights from his interviews with Black voters, many of whom said they plan to vote for former President Donald Trump, citing their belief that Trump is “on black people’s side.”

Lemon, reflecting on his interviews across key swing states ahead of the Democratic National Convention, described the experience as “eye-opening.” Despite favorable economic metrics for the Biden-Harris administration, many voters still recall the 2021 stimulus checks bearing Trump’s signature. “I don’t know if it was surprising, but it was certainly eye-opening to hear so many people, even people of color and women, saying they are going to support Donald Trump,” Lemon said, expressing skepticism about the accuracy of current polls.

Lemon recounted how many black voters mistakenly credited Trump with the stimulus checks, forgetting that the payments came from a Democratic Congress. “They did not somehow remember that the current president also gave them a stimulus check, except his name wasn’t on it,” Lemon explained. “So, when they got the check, and his name was on it, they automatically thought it came directly from Donald Trump, which I think is good marketing.”

When Psaki turned the conversation to Vice President Kamala Harris, Lemon noted that many voters, particularly in swing states like Ohio and parts of Pennsylvania, were unfamiliar with her. “Many people did not know who she was… I think she has to reintroduce herself to the public,” he said.

Lemon also addressed his past public criticisms of Trump, saying, “Of course, I think he is racist. Look at his rhetoric and his track record, and anyone can see that.” However, he acknowledged that for many voters, their priority was not Trump’s character but rather their personal economic situation. “Maybe the economy is better, but prices are higher, and people have less money to put towards high prices and to feed their families,” Lemon said.

Lemon concluded by noting that many voters he encountered were “low partisan information voters,” who were not following every political development but were acutely aware of their financial situations. “They vote on that and not necessarily what they see on television,” he said.

