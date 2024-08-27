TRAGEDY STRIKES AGAIN: R’ Mordechai Boehm Z”L Niftar In Incident On The Delaware River

The Woodmere community is in mourning and shock upon learning of the tragic petirah of 49-year-old Mordechai Boehm, who was niftar in a water-related accident in the Poconos on Tuesday.

Sources tell YWN that R’ Mordechai z”l, a member of the Island Avenue Shul (Rabbi Ralbag), was vacationing in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, when he was involved in a tragic accident on the Delaware River that claimed his life.

Numerous organization sprang into action in the wake of the tragedy to ensure kavod hameis. Achiezer, under the leadership of Rabbi Boruch Ber Bender, alongside Rabbi Shloime Feldman of Chesed Shel Emes worked with the various agencies involved in the incident and its aftermath.

Other individuals and organizations also involved include Motti Hershkop, a local Askan in Kingston, PA, US Parks Police Chaplain Matis Melnick, Chesed Shel Emes, Misaskim, and Agudath Israel of America.

The office of Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, an ardent friend of Jews in the US and around the world, was involved in preventing an autopsy from taking place.

This tragedy comes just a day after another on on the Delaware River, when Rav Boruch Ber Ziemba, a rosh chaburah in BMG, was niftar from drowning after saving his child.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)