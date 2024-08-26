TRAGEDY: BMG Rosh Chabura Rav Boruch Ber Ziemba Zt”l Drowns In Delaware

The Lakewood kehilla has been plunged into mourning as news spreads of the tragic petirah of R’ Boruch Ber Ziemba Zt”l, a 39 year old Lakewood father of seven.
R’ Baruch Ber, a Rosh Chaburah in BMG, z”l was swimming with his children in the Delaware River when catastrophe struck, as one of his children went out too far and began struggling. He swam out to rescue the child and managed to get the child back to shore. Unfortunately, he was pulled underneath the water by the waves.
Rescue personnel located and pulled him from the water approximately 45 minutes later, and CPR was valiantly attempted before his petirah was sadly confirmed.
A Chaveirim of Rockland member was at the scene within minutes of the call coming in and has been assisting and accompanying the family throughout this horrific ordeal.
Multiple Hatzolah volunteers from the Catskills and Lakewood responded as well.
Misaskim and Chesed Shel Emes were working working with the local Medical Examiner’s Office to ensure kavod hameis.
The niftar, originally from Flatbush, is married to Temmi yb”l, the daughter of Rav Moshe Shimon Luria, one of Lakewood’s foremost Rabbanim located in the Ridge area.
The Levaya will be held tonight (Monday) at 10:30PM at BMG’s Yoshon bais medrash, with kevurah in Lakewood.
Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…
5 Responses
May Hashem give an abundance of comfort to his wife and children and family and friends among all the mourners of Zion and Jerusalem until Mochiavh amd the resurrection of the dead
Delaware River is a death trap. Google it, multiple drownings every single week, vast majority swimmers without life vests.
Something similar happened about 5 years ago:
The waves in the Delaware are bigger than the pacific ocean.
Baruch Dayan HaEmes. I can’t imagine what his wife and children are going through.
While we don’t know the details of the story and whether the niftar or his children were wearing life jackets is not the point now, please, if you are going to a lake or river this summer or at any time, all children and adults MUST wear lifejackets. Natural bodies of water are unpredictable, calm surfaces can hide strong currents, and those who aren’t trained lifeguards either may not be able to respond in time or may put themselves in danger by doing so. This should be the subject of awareness in the community like wearing helmets when biking or seatbelts in the car.