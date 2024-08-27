TEHILLIM: Prominent activist and philanthropist from Crown Heights is in critical condition.

A prominent activist and philanthropist from Crown Heights is in critical condition.

Rabbi Shloimy Greenwald was traveling when he experienced a sudden complication and was hospitalized in Istanbul, Turkey, where he remains in critical condition. Rabbi Shloimy Greenwald is one of the founders of United for Protection, the organizers behind the Hatzalathon which started during COVID raising tens of millions of dollars for Hatzalah branches around the world.

A campaign has been launched to collect 10,000 mitzvos in his merit. Please perform a mitzvah for his speedy recovery here: https://onemitzvah.org/forshloimy

Please Daven for Yosef Shlomo ben Risha