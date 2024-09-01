ISIS Renews Call For Supporters To Carry Out Attacks In The United States And Europe

The Islamic State (ISIS) terror group has issued a call to its supporters to carry out terror attacks in the United States and Europe, according to a post in its official weekly newsletter, al-Naba.

The same post also claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on a Russian prison facility on August 23, which left four prison guards dead. The attack, carried out by knife-wielding prisoners at the IK-19 Surovikino facility in the Volgograd region, was eventually thwarted by authorities who killed the attackers. Reports previously tied the attackers to ISIS.

The details of ISIS’s call for attacks on Western targets remain unclear, but it follows a similar appeal made by the group’s spokesman in March. Following the March 22 assault on Crocus City Hall in Moscow, which killed 145 people, the spokesman urged attacks on Christians and Jews worldwide.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)