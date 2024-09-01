Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

ISIS Renews Call For Supporters To Carry Out Attacks In The United States And Europe


The Islamic State (ISIS) terror group has issued a call to its supporters to carry out terror attacks in the United States and Europe, according to a post in its official weekly newsletter, al-Naba.

The same post also claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on a Russian prison facility on August 23, which left four prison guards dead. The attack, carried out by knife-wielding prisoners at the IK-19 Surovikino facility in the Volgograd region, was eventually thwarted by authorities who killed the attackers. Reports previously tied the attackers to ISIS.

The details of ISIS’s call for attacks on Western targets remain unclear, but it follows a similar appeal made by the group’s spokesman in March. Following the March 22 assault on Crocus City Hall in Moscow, which killed 145 people, the spokesman urged attacks on Christians and Jews worldwide.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

HARROWING DETAILS: Captives Shot At Close Range In Previous 48 Hours

Netanyahu: “Whoever Murders Our Hostages Does Not Want A Deal”

CATSKILLS: Massive Fire Engulfs Kossoner Shul in Woodbourne, Sifrei Torah Safely Rescued [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

3 Police Officers Murdered Near Chevron, Including Father Of Oct. 7 Victim

HY”D: 6 Hostages Confirmed Murdered By Hamas After Bodies Found By IDF In Rafah Tunnel

MUST WATCH: Young Trump Impersonator Steals The Show At Pennsylvania Rally

IDF Reveals Twice as Many Gazans Breached Border on October 7 than Initially Estimated

H’YD: IDF Soldier Killed In Jenin In Fierce Gun Battle

DOUBLE NEIS: Car Bomb Explodes, Terrorist Infiltrates Yishuv In Coordinated Attack In Gush Etzion

IDF Concludes Three-Week Operation In Southern Gaza Targeting Hamas Infrastructure, Recovering Hostages

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network