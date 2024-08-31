Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
MUST WATCH: Young Trump Impersonator Steals The Show At Pennsylvania Rally


A trio of young Trump enthusiasts stole the show at Friday’s rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, as they entertained attendees and Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) hosts with a spot-on impersonation of the former president.

As lines formed outside the rally venue, eager supporters waited to hear from former President Donald Trump. RSBN, known for its extensive coverage of Trump events, mingled with the crowd, interviewing attendees ahead of the rally’s start. During their interactions, the crew stumbled upon a memorable scene—a pint-sized Trump impersonator, flanked by two equally small “Secret Service” agents.

The young “Trump” confidently criticized Vice President Kamala Harris, humorously labeling her as “part two of President Joe Biden,” and even dropped in the word “dementia” during a brief discussion on immigration and MAGA.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

 



