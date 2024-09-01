MIAMI BEACH: Bomb Threat Targets Shul On Friday Evening, Prompting An Evacuation

A bomb threat on Friday evening led to the evacuation of a shul in Miami Beach, Florida, and prompted a swift response from local police.

At approximately 7:40 p.m., officers responded to Beit Chabad South Beach and the Lubavitch Educational Center on Alton Road and 12th Street after a shul member flagged down an officer due to a suspicious envelope left in front of the building. The envelope contained handwritten lettering indicating a bomb threat and the words “safe house” on the other side.

As a precaution, the shul was evacuated, and officers established a perimeter, shutting down Alton Road between 11th and 13th streets and diverting cars. Bomb squad officers and K-9s were deployed to conduct a thorough sweep of the shul and learning center.

After a comprehensive investigation, police gave the all-clear, and the scene was cleared, with mispalelim.

The incident is under further investigation, and police urged anyone with information to come forward.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)