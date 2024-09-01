Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

MIAMI BEACH: Bomb Threat Targets Shul On Friday Evening, Prompting An Evacuation


A bomb threat on Friday evening led to the evacuation of a shul in Miami Beach, Florida, and prompted a swift response from local police.

At approximately 7:40 p.m., officers responded to Beit Chabad South Beach and the Lubavitch Educational Center on Alton Road and 12th Street after a shul member flagged down an officer due to a suspicious envelope left in front of the building. The envelope contained handwritten lettering indicating a bomb threat and the words “safe house” on the other side.

As a precaution, the shul was evacuated, and officers established a perimeter, shutting down Alton Road between 11th and 13th streets and diverting cars. Bomb squad officers and K-9s were deployed to conduct a thorough sweep of the shul and learning center.

After a comprehensive investigation, police gave the all-clear, and the scene was cleared, with mispalelim.

The incident is under further investigation, and police urged anyone with information to come forward.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

HARROWING DETAILS: Captives Shot At Close Range In Previous 48 Hours

Netanyahu: “Whoever Murders Our Hostages Does Not Want A Deal”

CATSKILLS: Massive Fire Engulfs Kossoner Shul in Woodbourne, Sifrei Torah Safely Rescued [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

3 Police Officers Murdered Near Chevron, Including Father Of Oct. 7 Victim

HY”D: 6 Hostages Confirmed Murdered By Hamas After Bodies Found By IDF In Rafah Tunnel

MUST WATCH: Young Trump Impersonator Steals The Show At Pennsylvania Rally

IDF Reveals Twice as Many Gazans Breached Border on October 7 than Initially Estimated

H’YD: IDF Soldier Killed In Jenin In Fierce Gun Battle

DOUBLE NEIS: Car Bomb Explodes, Terrorist Infiltrates Yishuv In Coordinated Attack In Gush Etzion

IDF Concludes Three-Week Operation In Southern Gaza Targeting Hamas Infrastructure, Recovering Hostages

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network