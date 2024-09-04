It is with deep pain and sorrow that Hatzolah of Central Jersey mourns the petirah of R’ Yisroel Schenkowleski z”l, a true pioneer and cornerstone of our organization for over 25 years. R’ Yisroel was one of the earliest members of Hatzolah, dedicating himself selflessly to the mission of saving lives.

R’ Yisroel’s commitment to Hatzolah, where he was affectionately known as “D-1″ (Dispatch-1), was unparalleled. For years, he dispatched the overnight shifts seven days a week, ensuring that no call for help went unanswered. Through his tireless work and determination, he played a pivotal role in transforming Hatzolah from a small, fledgling organization into the vital, life-saving force it is today. Tens of thousands of patients have been helped because of his incomparable efforts.

Beyond his dispatching duties, R’ Yisroel worked closely with local, county, and state authorities on various critical aspects of Hatzolah’s operations. His efforts were particularly instrumental in enhancing interagency communications and collaboration, as well as in ensuring kavod hameis following tragedies.

“R’ Yisroel was the heart and soul of Hatzolah’s overnight operations for so many years,” said Hatzolah veteran and Lakewood Committeeman Meir Lichtenstein (L-22). “His dedication and selflessness were unmatched, and his impact on Hatzolah and the Lakewood community as a whole is immeasurable. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.”

Reflecting on R’ Yisroel’s dedication, Avraham Moshe Muller (L-13) said: “He was literally available 24/7 for everyone. Hatzolah was part of his DNA, and he devoted tremendous time and effort to advance Hatzolah as an organization. He never asked for kavod and shied away from any attempts to honor him. R’ Yisroel kept a low profile and operated as one who was truly an osek b’tzorchei tzibbur b’emunah.”

One of the founding members of Lakewood Hatzolah, Shea Beren (L-01) added, “He would personally come out to every serious call, every accident, and, rachamana litzlan, every petira. He had a unique way of comforting and calming families in crisis, like only he could do. Hatzolah ran smoothly, but only because “Shenky” was in the background, behind the scenes, making sure of it. He was Hatzolah’s friend and guardian, and the protector and defender of Lakewood—he will be profoundly missed.”