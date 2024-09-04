Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Elon Musk Deletes Tweet Promoting Tucker Carlson Interview With Insane Hitler Sympathizer


Elon Musk has deleted a tweet in which he praised Tucker Carlson’s interview with Darryl Cooper, a self-proclaimed historian who attempted to whitewash the Holocaust. The interview, published on Monday on The Tucker Carlson Show, featured Cooper making controversial claims, including calling Winston Churchill the “chief villain” of World War II and asserting that the millions of deaths during the Holocaust were an unintended consequence of Germany’s inability to handle prisoners of war.

Musk had initially described the interview as “very interesting” and “worth watching,” but later removed the tweet from his timeline. It remains unclear why Musk deleted the post, though it may be related to growing criticism of Cooper’s views, including his tendency to side with Adolf Hitler on various issues.

Following the release of the episode, Cooper defended his position in a Twitter thread, reiterating his belief that Churchill was the “chief villain” of the war and doubling down on his argument that Churchill was worse than Hitler.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

HORRIFIC: 29-Year-Old Jewish Man Tragically Killed In Car Crash On The Day Of His Sister’s Wedding

GHETTO BUS? UK Launches New Bus Route So Jews Can “Feel Safe”

Shooter Kills 4 And Injures 9 At A Georgia High School; Suspect Is In Custody, Police Say

HORROR: Jackson Child Critical After “Hatzulas Nefashos” Delays Patient Care

“Labour’s Israel Arms Ban Is A Shameful Betrayal Of A Heroic Ally”

WATCH IN ENGLISH: Netanyahu Demands Open-Ended Control Of Gaza’s Border With Egypt

IDF Eliminates Over 200 Hamas Terrorists, Uncovering Large Weapons Cache [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

Hezbollah Fires 65 Rockets At North, Direct Hit On Home In Kiryat Shmona

Initial Probe: Hamas Lookouts Spotted IDF Forces & Terrorists Executed The Hostages

IDF Downs Suicide Drone From Iraq Heading To Haifa Port

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network