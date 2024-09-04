Elon Musk Deletes Tweet Promoting Tucker Carlson Interview With Insane Hitler Sympathizer

Elon Musk has deleted a tweet in which he praised Tucker Carlson’s interview with Darryl Cooper, a self-proclaimed historian who attempted to whitewash the Holocaust. The interview, published on Monday on The Tucker Carlson Show, featured Cooper making controversial claims, including calling Winston Churchill the “chief villain” of World War II and asserting that the millions of deaths during the Holocaust were an unintended consequence of Germany’s inability to handle prisoners of war.

Musk had initially described the interview as “very interesting” and “worth watching,” but later removed the tweet from his timeline. It remains unclear why Musk deleted the post, though it may be related to growing criticism of Cooper’s views, including his tendency to side with Adolf Hitler on various issues.

Following the release of the episode, Cooper defended his position in a Twitter thread, reiterating his belief that Churchill was the “chief villain” of the war and doubling down on his argument that Churchill was worse than Hitler.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)