Rockland County Legislature Honors Chaverim of Rockland and Hatzolah Air for Heroic Efforts in Arizona Rescue

Chaverim of Rockland and Hatzolah Air were honored by the Rockland County Legislature for their crucial role in the rescue of 8-year-old Tzion Maron, who went missing near the Lava River Cave in Flagstaff, Arizona, during a family trip. The boy, formerly from Monsey, was found safe, thanks to the efforts of the Chaverim Of Rockland volunteers and other emergency responders.

The rescue mission, which took place a few weeks ago, garnered significant attention after the child’s disappearance went public. Tens of thousands followed updates on the search, with many offering prayers and charity in hopes of a positive outcome. Chaverim of Rockland members were flown in by Hatzolah Air to assist in the search, joining forces with local authorities and other Hatzolah units.

B’chasdei Hashem, the volunteers successfully located Tzion early in the morning, and he was reported to be in good condition. Paramedics from Hatzolah Air, along with Hatzalah of Los Angeles, assessed the child at the scene, and as a precaution, he was transported to a local hospital for a full evaluation.

In recognition of their dedication and heroic efforts, more than a dozen volunteers were presented with Legislative Certificates of Recognition by Rockland County Legislator Aron Wieder. The ceremony, which took place on Wednesday evening at the Allison-Parris County Office Building, highlighted the swift and coordinated efforts of the rescue teams that led to the boy’s safe return.

The event was attended by local officials, and the families of the volunteers, marking a moment of pride and gratitude for the community.

The volunteers’ selfless response in flying to Arizona to assist with the rescue mission underscores the importance of community-driven emergency services and the impact of organizations like Chaverim and Hatzolah Air.

