Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Elon Musk On Track To Become World’s First TRILLIONAIRE By 2027


According to a report by Informa Connect Academy, Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and X, is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2027, based on his current annual growth rate of 110%. Musk, currently the richest man in the world with a net worth of $237 billion, is expected to reach this milestone despite a recent $13.9 billion drop in his wealth.

The report, “The 2024 Trillion Dollar Club,” also identifies other billionaires who could join Musk in the trillionaire club, including:

– Gautam Adani (2028, 123% annual growth rate)
– Jensen Huang (2028)
– Prajogo Pangestu (2028)
– Bernard Arnault (2030)
– Mark Zuckerberg (2028)

The concept of a billionaire was first achieved in 1916 by John D. Rockefeller, founder of Standard Oil.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

VIDEOS & PHOTOS: Boro Park Levaya And Monsey Kevura Of Skulener Rebbe ZT”L

Trump Addresses Republican Jewish Coalition, Warns That If Harris Wins The Election “Israel Is Gone”

Here’s What The IDF Found On Yahye Sinwar’s Laptop Seized From Gaza

WATCH: Jewish Children In Shiraz, Iran Recite Selichos

Jordanians Fill The Streets, Distribute Candies To Celebrate Murder Of Israelis In Terror Attack

WATCH IN FULL: Levaya Of Harav Avremel Ausband Zt”l In Eretz Yisroel And Riverdale [VIDEOS]

Anti-Israel Protesters at Harvard Chant “Long Live the Intifada” As Fall Semester Begins [VIDEO]

TERROR IN ISRAEL: 3 Murdered In Shooting Attack At Allenby Crossing

BARUCH DAYAN HA’EMES: Petirah Of The Skulener Rebbe, Harav Yeshaya Yaakov Portugal ZT”L [LEVAYA DETAILS]

WATCH: Historian Who Correctly Predicted 9 Of Last 10 Presidential Elections Says Kamala Will Win

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network