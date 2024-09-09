Elon Musk On Track To Become World’s First TRILLIONAIRE By 2027

According to a report by Informa Connect Academy, Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and X, is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2027, based on his current annual growth rate of 110%. Musk, currently the richest man in the world with a net worth of $237 billion, is expected to reach this milestone despite a recent $13.9 billion drop in his wealth.

The report, “The 2024 Trillion Dollar Club,” also identifies other billionaires who could join Musk in the trillionaire club, including:

– Gautam Adani (2028, 123% annual growth rate)

– Jensen Huang (2028)

– Prajogo Pangestu (2028)

– Bernard Arnault (2030)

– Mark Zuckerberg (2028)

The concept of a billionaire was first achieved in 1916 by John D. Rockefeller, founder of Standard Oil.

