Veteran GOP Pollster On Donald Trump: “I Have Never Seen A Candidate More Determined To Blow An Election”

Veteran pollster and former GOP strategist Frank Luntz has criticized former President Donald Trump’s recent vow to use the power of government to imprison his political opponents, calling it a “remarkable act of self-sabotage” for his 2024 campaign. Luntz’s remarks came over the weekend after Trump posted a controversial message on both X and Truth Social.

“I have never seen a candidate more determined to blow an election,” Luntz wrote, sharing Trump’s post. He urged Trump to focus on key public issues such as affordability and immigration security, rather than making threats against political rivals. “Message to Donald: Focus on helping voters, not yourself,” Luntz added.

Trump’s post declared his intention to monitor the 2024 presidential election closely, warning that those who engaged in “cheating” during the 2020 election would face prosecution and long prison sentences if he wins. “We cannot let our Country further devolve into a Third World Nation, AND WE WON’T!” Trump wrote, promising to pursue legal action against “Lawyers, Political Operatives, Donors, Illegal Voters, & Corrupt Election Officials” involved in alleged wrongdoing.

The post drew widespread condemnation, with critics accusing Trump of embracing authoritarian tactics and undermining the independence of the Department of Justice. Many also saw his statement as an escalation of his ongoing efforts to delegitimize the 2020 election results.

“Heading into the home stretch, Trump’s campaign is pretty good this time. His campaign operations are better than 2016 and 2020… But he is not,” Luntz wrote. He added that the issues, including economic concerns and immigration, remain in Trump’s favor, but warned that Trump could sabotage his own chances if he continues with such rhetoric.

Luntz concluded his analysis with a quote from New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu: “You can’t have something stolen from you if you’ve already given it away,” suggesting that Trump’s behavior could ultimately cost him the election.

