Ishay Ribo’s Personal Message to Madison Square Garden Concert-Goers

Ishay Ribo made history last Elul, becoming Jewish music’s first-ever performer to step out onto Madison Square Garden’s stage. Now, with his second performance at the world’s most famous arena just days away, he recalls that moment of immense emotion in a personal message to the audience. “There’s this moment of self-reflection,” he says, “You go on stage, you’re vulnerable.”

Ribo’s heartfelt message comes as the New York area’s Jewish community—from secular to Chareidi and from Teaneck to Lakewood, Crown Heights, and Boro Park—gears up for his second historic Madison Square Garden performance on 12 Elul, 15 September. As part of his Elul tour, the evening promises a night of heartfelt prayer, togetherness, and comfort after a tragic year for the Jewish people worldwide.

Ribo shares his immense gratitude when the music kicked in, erased all divides, and unlocked a profound feeling of togetherness with the audience. “The crowd surrounds you, the music brings you all together, and you lift your eyes to heaven and say, “Todah Hashem”

