Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

TOOK PART IN OCT. 7: IDF Kills 3 Hamas Commanders Hiding Behind Human Shields In Khan Younis


The Israeli Air Force eliminated three senior Hamas commanders in a targeted strike overnight Tuesday based on Shin Bet intelligence.

The terrorists were operating from a terror command center embedded in  the humanitarian zone in Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

The IDF noted that “these terrorists were directly involved in the massacre on October 7 and have been advancing terror plots against IDF forces and the State of Israel in recent months.”

The terrorists were identified as Osama Tabash, the head of the surveillance department in Hamas’ military intelligence division, Samer Ismail, the commander of Hamas’ aerial forces, and Ayman Mabhuh, another senior Hamas official.

The IDF stated that “prior to the strike, extensive intelligence gathering was conducted along with continuous aerial observation in the hours leading up to the attack, confirming their presence in the area alongside other terrorists.”

In response to [unreliable] Hamas reports that 40 people were killed in the strike and 60 were injured, the IDF dismissed these claims, stating: “In general and based on an initial investigation, the numbers released by the Gaza Strip’s Hamas propaganda office, which has been caught lying multiple times, do not accord with  the information available to the IDF, the precise munitions used, and the accuracy of the strikes.”

“Despite the many measures the IDF implements to allow Gazan residents to distance themselves from combat zones, including designating a humanitarian area, Hamas continues to embed its operatives and military infrastructure in the humanitarian area and systematically uses civilians as human shields.”

Craters formed after the IDF strikes in Khan Younis.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

TRAGEDY IN MONSEY: 2-Year-Old Girl Struck And Killed By Vehicle On Calvert Drive

Hostages Fought Off Hamas Killers In Final Moments, Knesset Security Cabinet “Horrified” By Footage From Tunnel

Neturei Karta Member Arrested After Attack On Monsey Service Station

FAILURE AFTER FAILURE: IDF Rebuffed Security Concerns Before Oct. 7 Supernova Festival Massacre

JetBlue Apologizes After Israel Is Labeled “Palestinian Territories” In Onboard Maps

Chance Of Hostage-Ceasefire Deal Between Israel and Hamas “Close To Zero”, Israeli Sources Report

HIGHWAY DRAMA: As Helicopter Hovers, Cops Arrest Suspected Terrorists

PURE HATRED: BBC Committed 1,533 Editorial Breaches In Anti-Israel War Coverage, Report Finds

SNOOZER-IN-CHIEF: Joe Biden Has Racked Up 48 Years’ Worth Of Vacation Time During His Presidency

4 Waves Of IDF-Attributed Strikes In Syria Destroy Iranian Missile Facility, Kill 25

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network