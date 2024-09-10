Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
WATCH: CNBC Hosts SHRED Trump’s “Economic Disaster” Deportation And Tariffs Plan


CNBC’s Jim Cramer and David Faber tore into former President Donald Trump’s economic proposals, calling his plans for mass deportation and tariffs a recipe for disaster.

On Monday’s “Squawk on the Street,” the hosts slammed Trump’s ideas as “massively inflationary” and likened them to the economic catastrophe of the Great Depression.

Faber questioned the impact of Trump’s policies on wages, asking, “What happens when you put tariffs on goods and stop immigration and force migrants to leave? In terms of wages, isn’t that going to be inflationary?”

Cramer responded, “Of course! Of course! I mean, when you see tariffs like that, obviously you think about 1929 to ’32 and realize how wrong they are.”

In a tongue-in-cheek remark, Cramer suggested Trump might have gotten his inspiration from the Broadway show “Hamilton,” saying, “Maybe Trump has seen the show. Maybe he saw it twice. It’s very pro-tariff.”

The hosts agreed that immigration benefits the US, with Faber saying, “Our country benefits from immigration.” Cramer added, “Immigration keeps voices down, but I don’t know if you’re – it’s a double-edged sword.”

