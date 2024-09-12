$5 Billion National Scholarship Tax Credit Bill Passes Key Committee 23-16

Agudath Israel celebrates the favorable vote on Wednesday of The Educational Choice for Children Act of 2024 (ECCA). Following a model already operating successfully in more than twenty states, H.R. 9462 will provide $5 billion in scholarships to cover expenses facing public and private school children. It does this by allowing a dollar-for-dollar federal tax credit for taxpayers who contribute to Scholarship Granting Organizations (SGO). These SGOs would then provide scholarships for a range of educational expenses, including private school tuition.

Agudath Israel played a key role in the crafting and promotion of this legislation. Working with the sponsors and coalition partners over the last several years, Agudah staff participated in hundreds of meetings and most recently submitted a memo (here) of support and generated thousands of letters of support from constituents across the country. Following nearly two hours of discussion, the US House Ways and Means Committee voted in favor of the proposal, clearing the way for the bill to be brought to the floor of the House

“We thank the 23 members of the Ways and Means Committee who voted with families today and we encourage their colleagues on both sides of the aisle to follow their lead and support this important legislation on the floor of the House.” Said Rabbi Avi Schnall, Agudath Israel’s Director of Federal Education Affairs.