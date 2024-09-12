Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
WATCH: IDF Rescues 2 Israelis After Boat Drifted Into Lebanese Waters


The IDF said on Thursday that military forces rescued two Israeli civilians after their boat drifted into Lebanese waters.

“Earlier today, a report was received about two Israeli civilians on a disabled civilian vessel that drifted into Lebanese waters,” the IDF spokesperson said. “Upon receiving the report, naval and air forces were deployed to the area.”

“After identifying and establishing contact with the vessel, the naval forces began a rescue operation and brought the civilian ship back to the sovereign waters of the State of Israel.”

YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem



