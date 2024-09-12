Killer Gets Life In Prison For Murder Of Efraim Gordon Hy”d In Baltimore

Rasheed Morris, one of four suspects in the 2021 murder of Israeli tourist Efraim Gordon, was sentenced to life in prison with all but 40 years suspended on Thursday. Morris, who was 16 at the time of the crime, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder two years ago.

Gordon, 31, was visiting Baltimore for his cousin’s wedding when he was fatally shot on the front steps of his family’s home in May 2021. Police say the murder was a robbery gone wrong.

Morris is the first of the four suspects to be sentenced. Two others, William Clinton III and Omarian Anderson, took plea deals and will return to court later this month. The fourth suspect, William Hollowman, was found guilty of first-degree murder and attempted robbery and will be sentenced in December.

Councilman Yitzy Schleifer on the 40-year sentence for Rasheed Morris in the murder of Efraim Gordon. “It does bring some closure to the community.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)