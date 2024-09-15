WORD SALAD: Kamala Harris Struggles Her Way Through Softball Interview [VIDEO]

Vice President Kamala Harris is facing sharp criticism after conducting an interview with Philadelphia’s Action News 6, where she dodged key questions and offered vague, disjointed responses on pressing issues like inflation. The interview, her first solo media appearance since becoming the Democratic presidential nominee, has been described by critics as another instance of Harris delivering what has been dubbed “word salad.”

During the nearly 11-minute interview, anchor Brian Taff opened with a question on how Harris planned to tackle inflation. Instead of directly addressing the economic issue, Harris pivoted to a personal story. “I grew up as a middle-class kid. My mother raised my sister and me. She worked very hard,” Harris began, before shifting to a discussion of lawns and dignity, but not the economy.

Her answers failed to outline any specific plan for lowering inflation, though she did highlight policies like providing a $25,000 handout for new homeowners and tax breaks for small businesses.

When asked how she differs from President Joe Biden, Harris offered little clarity, stating, “I’m obviously not Joe Biden, and I offer a new generation of leadership,” but failing to elaborate on any specific differences. Similarly, she skirted a question on why former President Donald Trump appeals to many Americans, offering broad statements about unity rather than addressing Trump’s popularity directly.

Perhaps her most straightforward response came when discussing gun violence. Harris, who described herself as a licensed gun owner, reassured that she would not take “anyone’s guns away” but advocated for stronger background checks and a ban on assault weapons, which she referred to as “literally tools of war.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)