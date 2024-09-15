Bibi Threatens: “Houthis Can Visit Hodeidah Port As Reminder Of Israeli Retaliation”

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu threatened to strike a severe blow against the Houthis in Yemen in the wake of their launch of a surface-to-surface missile at Israel early Sunday morning.

Speaking at Sunday’s Cabinet meeting, Netanyahu began with a reminder that Iran is behind all the Houthis’ strikes against Israel.

“We are in a multi-front battle against the evil axis of Iran that is striving for our destruction,” he said. “This morning, the Houthis launched a surface-to-surface missile from Yemen into our territory. They should have known already that we exact a heavy price for any attempt to harm us. Anyone who needs a reminder is welcome to visit the port of Hodeidah.

In July, Israel carried out heavy airstrikes against Houthi targets in the Hodeidah port area in western Yemen in response to the terror group’s launch of a drone that struck Tel Aviv two days earlier, completely disabling the port.

“Anyone who attacks us will not escape our reach,” Netanyahu threatened.

The IDF said several attempts were made to shoot down the hypersonic missile with the Arrow and Iron Dome defense systems. According to an initial investigation, the missile fell apart in the air.

Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saria claimed responsibility for the launch of the ballistic missile, bragging that the terror group launched a new hypersonic missile at a military target in the Tel Aviv area that traveled 2,040 kilometers in 11.5 minutes and “caused fear among the Zionists and forced over two million of them to flee to shelters for the first time in its history.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)