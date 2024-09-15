LAKEWOOD: BD”E: Tragic Petirah Of Mrs. Kreindy Pinkovicz A”H, Young Mother Of 5

Lakewood Alerts regrets to inform you of the tragic petirah of Mrs. Kreindel Yachat Pinkovics a”h, who was niftar Sunday morning. She was in her thirties.

Mrs. Pinkovicz, née Weinberger, had collapsed several months ago days after the birth of her youngest child. Tragically, she never recovered.

She is survived by her husband, R’ Binyomin yb”l, and five children.

The Levaya will take place today at 12:00 PM at Khal Chasan Sofer, located at 490 Manetta Avenue in Lakewood. Kevurah will follow in Deans, NJ.