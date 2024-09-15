Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

LAKEWOOD: BD”E: Tragic Petirah Of Mrs. Kreindy Pinkovicz A”H, Young Mother Of 5


Lakewood Alerts regrets to inform you of the tragic petirah of Mrs. Kreindel Yachat Pinkovics a”h, who was niftar Sunday morning. She was in her thirties.

Mrs. Pinkovicz, née Weinberger, had collapsed several months ago days after the birth of her youngest child. Tragically, she never recovered.

She is survived by her husband, R’ Binyomin yb”l, and five children.

The Levaya will take place today at 12:00 PM at Khal Chasan Sofer, located at 490 Manetta Avenue in Lakewood. Kevurah will follow in Deans, NJ.



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

NOT JUST IN GAZA: IDF Uncovers Terror Tunnel In Tulkarm [Video]

LAKEWOOD: BD”E: Tragic Petirah Of Mrs. Kreindy Pinkovicz A”H, Young Mother Of 5

Hezbollah Fires Barrage At North, Suicide Drone Explodes In Metula

Missile Fired From Yemen Lands In Central Israel

Israeli Foreign Minister: Kamala Harris Won the Debate, But Israel’s Future is Secure

Naftali Bennett Reportedly Laying Groundwork for Political Comeback

IDF Reports Major Successes in Tel Al-Sultan Operations, Eliminates Over 100 Terrorists

Netanyahu Signals Possible Large-Scale Conflict with Hezbollah in Northern Israel

Police Arrest Illegal Palestinian Disguised As Chareidi From Bnei Brak

Hezbollah Fires Heavy Barrages At Tzfas Area On Shabbos, Motzei Shabbos

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network