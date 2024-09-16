Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

TIPPED OFF? FBI Probes Possible Insider Involvement in Attempted Trump Assassination at Golf Club


The man accused of attempting to assassinate former President Donald Trump at a Florida golf course may have had inside information on his movements, according to a former FBI official. Chris Swecker, a former FBI assistant director, told Newsweek that investigators will need to determine how Ryan Wesley Routh knew Trump’s exact whereabouts during the incident.

Shots were fired at Trump National Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, where Trump, the leading candidate for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, was golfing. No injuries were reported, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

The FBI has since joined the investigation into the shooting, with Swecker describing Routh as a “wingnut” with a deep disdain for authority. “The biggest question to answer is: ‘How did the would-be assassin know to be at that location at that time?’” Swecker said. “There are only three possible answers: He guessed and got very lucky; he conducted surveillance on Trump and followed him to the golf course; or he had inside information about Trump’s schedule. The last answer is scary and has implications that another person was involved.”

The West Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office said at a press conference that a U.S. Secret Service agent noticed a rifle barrel sticking out of the fence surrounding the golf course and quickly “engaged” with the suspect. Law enforcement officials stated that the gunman may have gotten as close as 300 yards to Trump before being apprehended.

Swecker, who retired from the FBI in 2006 and now practices law in Charlotte, North Carolina, commented on the broader context of the attack, suggesting that the heightened rhetoric around Trump may be influencing unstable individuals. “There is little doubt that the demonization of Trump is resonating with the fringe elements who are mentally unstable and highly impressionable, so it may be time to tone it down a bit,” he said.

Routh, whose background is described as erratic, had reportedly been involved in “strange quests,” including attempting to recruit Afghan fighters to join Ukraine in its fight against Russia. “We know this suspect has posted about Trump being a danger to democracy, and he has been active on some strange quests: visiting Ukraine to round up Afghan fighters. So motive is coming into focus—he is a wingnut who dislikes authority, based on his arrest record for resisting arrest in a two-hour standoff,” Swecker added.

That incident refers to a 2002 arrest where Routh was stopped by police for driving without a valid license. He fled the scene, barricading himself inside his roofing company for three hours before surrendering. He was later charged with carrying a concealed weapon, resisting an officer, and driving without a valid license.

Swecker further noted that Routh appeared to have been influenced by claims that Trump was an existential threat to democracy, allegedly deciding to take matters into his own hands.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



2 Responses

  1. It was probably a Republican who realizes that with Trump out of the way, the country will get a credible Republican president. Unlike Harris, who is what we will end up with as long as Mr. Trump keeps talking.

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Reports: Netanyahu To Fire Gallant, Replace Him With Gideon Sa’ar

Northern Commander Recommends: “Seize Buffer Zone In Southern Lebanon”

DELUSIONAL: Would-Be Trump Assassin Tried Reaching YWN On Social Media To Help Defeat Russia

Another Apparent Attempt On Trump’s Life Raises Questions About How It Could Have Happened Again

Who Is Ryan Wesley Routh, Alleged Gunman In Second Trump Assassination Attempt

MAILBAG: Who Will Be The First Baalebus To Put Tefillin On Aboard A Spaceship?

New Details Emerge After Donald Trump Survives Second Attempt On His Life In Just 65 Days

BROOKLYN: NYPD Officer, 3 Others Shot At Subway Station

Wall Street Journal: Is Donald Trump Trying To Lose The 2024 Presidential Election?

TERROR IN JERUSALEM: Palestinian Terrorist Shot After Stabbing Border Police Officer

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network