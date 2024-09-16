Donald Trump to Visit Williamsburg: Secret Service Prepares for High-Profile Stop at Gottlieb’s Restaurant

Former President Donald Trump, who enjoys widespread support among Orthodox Jews and Chasidim, is scheduled to visit the Williamsburg neighborhood on Thursday, sources within the NYPD confirmed to YWN. The upcoming visit, which has already sparked significant attention, includes a planned stop at Gottlieb’s Restaurant, a well-known kosher eatery located at Roebling Street and Division Avenue.

Secret Service agents were spotted conducting advance preparations at the restaurant, a common procedure ahead of a presidential or high-profile visit. This meticulous planning is key to ensuring the safety and security of the President during public appearances.

When the President of the United States visits a location like a restaurant, the Secret Service undertakes an exhaustive process to secure the area and mitigate potential risks. The advance work, often conducted 2 to 7 days prior to the visit, involves an initial team of Secret Service agents who inspect the venue for any vulnerabilities. This includes reviewing floor plans, emergency exits, and thoroughly examining all areas of the restaurant, from the kitchen to dining spaces.

As part of this process, restaurant staff undergo background checks, and sharp objects or other potential hazards are removed or secured. Temporary security measures, such as metal detectors and surveillance cameras, are installed, ensuring the location is well-monitored and secure. Local law enforcement and emergency services are also brought into the fold, coordinating communication protocols for the day of the visit.

Beyond securing the physical space, the Secret Service engages in protective intelligence gathering, monitoring for any potential threats, protests, or demonstrations that could disrupt the visit. Local and national intelligence reports are reviewed to ensure a comprehensive understanding of the situation on the ground, and contingency plans are developed to prepare for any unforeseen events.

Logistical preparations are equally critical. The Secret Service arranges secure transportation and parking for the President’s motorcade and ensures that emergency medical response teams are on standby. In some cases, a dry run is conducted to iron out any potential issues before the actual visit.

On the day of the visit, Secret Service agents will secure the perimeter of Gottlieb’s Restaurant and surrounding areas. Patrons and staff will be screened before being allowed inside, and agents will escort the President in and out of the restaurant, ensuring a secure environment throughout the visit.

The restaurant staff will be briefed on security protocols, working closely with Secret Service personnel to maintain a seamless experience during the President’s time in Williamsburg. The extensive advance preparations reflect the Secret Service’s commitment to providing top-tier protection, allowing the President to engage with the public while maintaining security at all times.

