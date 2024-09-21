WATCH IT: Yeedle Presents VaYehi Binsoa, An Eis Ratzon

“ויהי בּנסע”: A Tale of Mesorah, Unity, and Divine Soul Connection

“ויהי בּנסע” dramatizes a mixed-heritage wedding, highlighting the initial cultural clashes and prejudices that can arise when two distinct Jewish communities come together.

However, amidst the tension and misunderstanding, a remarkable transformation unfolds. As the music intensifies, the families begin to appreciate their diversity and their profound connection as brothers and sisters, family members in one Jewish nation.

VaYehi Binsoa reflects a universal truth: every wedding is a union of two strangers from unique backgrounds. Thus, this fusion, under the chuppah, is an eis ratzon, an auspicious time for close connection to Hashem.

In essence, every time two Jews unite despite their preconceived judgments, they create an eis ratzon, for it is this oneness that is precisely what Hashem desires from us. יש שישים רבו אותיות לתורה Our inherent bond, what unifies Klal Yisrael, is our souls’ shared experience at Har Sinai and our collective eternal connection to the Torah Hakedosha.

On Shabbos and Yom Tov at Mincha, as every yid, irrespective of their background or level of observance, embraces the 600,000 letters/souls comprising our Torah from the Aron Kodesh, we are gifted an eis ratzon. By embracing that which unites us, our tefillos can be amplified. Knowing that we now have “proteksia” let us daven with great cheer, as the passuk says: for our enemies to be vanquished, for Moshiach to come, for unity in our homeland, and for the sounds of Torah to emanate from Zion and Yerushalayim, speedily in our days.

A YEEDLE Werdyger Production

הפקה ⎸ יידל ורדיגר

Composition & Musical Arrangement ⎸ Eli Laufer

לחן ועיבוד מוזיקלי ⎸ אלי לאופר

Musical Production, Musicians ⎸ Eli Lishinsky & Nir Graff

הפקה מוזיקלית, נגנים ⎸ אלי לישינסקי, ניר גרף

Mixing & Mastering ⎸ Eli Lishinsky

מיקס ומאסטרינג ⎸ אלי לישינסקי

Choir ⎸ Moshe Roth

מקהלה ⎸ מושי רוט

Bagpipes ⎸ Jerry O’Sullivan

חמת חלילים ⎸ ג’רי אוסליבן

Vocal Production ⎸ Yossi Tyberg

הפקה שׁירה ⎸ יוסי טיבּרג

Film / Script Producer & Director ⎸ Lior Liner

הפקה תסריט ובימוי ⎸ ליאור לינר

הפקה בפועל ⎸ הני רוטמן

צילום ⎸ לירון הפוטה

תאורה ⎸ זושה קפלן

עוזר צלם ⎸ אור ישראל לדרמן

איפור ⎸ נועם בן משה

השכרת ציוד ⎸ אוטופיה

הגברה ⎸ בן ישי הגברה

משתתפים

רקדנים ⎸ משפחת אקילוב, נחמן לוי אלשיך

נגן חמת חלילים ⎸ ולדימיר צ’רפובסקי

כלי הקשה ⎸ משה ינקובסקי

גיטרה בס ⎸ נחמן שטרנברג

די ג’יי ⎸ מני ראב

שחקנים ⎸ לוי חסן, משה טל, חיים בינט, נחמן פראנק, שמעון כתרי, מנחם מנדלוביץ, דוד קנטור, נחמן שטרנהל, שלומי הרצל, יוסי אטיאס, יהוידע בן ציון

ניצבים ⎸ יוסף חיים לב

חסויות

Baglietti & Vieux Puit

לוקיישן ⎸ אולמי בית ישראל

קייטרינג ⎸ גולדיס

תלבושות ⎸ ברודווי סטייל

עיצוב ⎸ Exciting | עיצובית | www.itzuvit.net

יחסי ציבור: בפרונט

נייד: 0505831660 📱

אימייל: [email protected] ✉️

Marketing & Copywriting

Esther Zicherman Productions

[email protected]

516.204.7037

Booking:

“VMP” שלום וגשל הפקות.

052-484-3500 (972+)

[email protected]

——————————————————————————

LyRiCs

וַאֲנִי תְפִלָּתִי לְךָ ה׳ עֵת רָצוֹן אֱלֹקים בְּרָב חַסְדֶּךָ עֲנֵנִי בֶּאֱמֶת יִשְׁעֶךָ:

As for me, May my prayer to You, Hashem, be at an opportune time

Hashem, in Your abundant kindness, answer me with the truth of Your salvation

וַיְהִי בִּנְסֹעַ הָאָרֹן וַיּאמֶר משֶׁה קוּמָה ה׳ וְיָפֻצוּ אֹיְבֶיךָ וְיָנֻסוּ מְשַׂנְאֶיךָ מִפָּנֶיךָ: כִּי מִצִּיּוֹן תֵּצֵא תוֹרָה וּדְבַר ה׳ מִירוּשָׁלָםִ: בָּרוּךְ שֶׁנָּתַן תּורָה לְעַמּו יִשרָאֵל בִּקְדֻשָּׁתו:

Whenever the Aron traveled, Moshe would say: “Arise, Hashem, and let Your foes be scattered, let those who hate You, flee from You.” For from Zion will the Torah go forth, and the word of Hashem from Jerusalem. Blessed is He Who gave the Torah to His people, Bnei Yisroel in His holiness.

[מנחה לשׁבּת ויו״ט]

© YEEDLE PRODUCTIONS, 2024 ⎸ כל הזכויות שמורות ⎸ All rights reserved

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

(YWN World headquarters – NYC)