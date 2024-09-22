Hatzolah of Central Jersey Participates in MCI Drill Simulating Car Crash at Food Festival [PHOTOS]

On Sunday, over a dozen members of Hatzolah of Central Jersey joined emergency services from across the county at the Ocean County Training Center for a comprehensive Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) training drill. The exercise simulated a car crashing into a large food festival, resulting in dozens of injured individuals. The drill also incorporated a hazardous materials (hazmat) component, adding complexity to the real-world emergency response scenario.

The drill was organized to enhance the skills and collaboration of Ocean County’s first responders. Participants practiced managing a large-scale incident, from triaging patients to working alongside fire, EMS, and hazmat teams.

“Being prepared for an MCI is something we hope we never have to use, but it’s critical,” said Abe Rozmarin, a Hatzolah paramedic and member of its Training Committee. “These drills ensure that our EMTs and paramedics are fully prepared to respond to any emergency, no matter how complicated.”

The addition of the hazmat element presented unique challenges, simulating hazardous substances that could pose serious threats during a real-life incident.

Meir Lichtenstein, who also attended the drill, emphasized the importance of readiness: “In situations like these, seconds count. This drill provided us with the necessary practice to make sure we can respond swiftly and effectively when every moment matters.”

Hatzolah EMT and Dispatch Committee member Moshe Kupferstein noted, “Training like this is invaluable. It tests our coordination with other emergency services and reinforces the importance of seamless communication. This collaboration can be the difference between life and death in a real incident.”

Hatzolah EMT Moshe Neuberger also highlighted the value of these exercises: “It’s not just about responding to one emergency; it’s about preparing for any challenge, including multiple hazards. The dedication of everyone involved ensures we’re ready for whatever comes our way.”

Hatzolah Executive Director and Ocean County EMS Coordinator Motty Twerski further stressed the importance of continuous training. “Our ability to work closely with other emergency services during these drills is essential. In a real MCI, it’s the coordinated efforts between agencies that save lives.”

Hatzolah of Central Jersey regularly engages in advanced training to ensure its members stay at the forefront of emergency response techniques and procedures. The MCI drill was another important step in maintaining the readiness of its members.

“This kind of exercise is essential for us,” said Hatzolah Captain Motty Waisbrodt. “It pushes our team to respond quickly, efficiently, and safely, even in scenarios that involve multiple hazards. We’re proud of the dedication our members showed during this drill and are ready to continue serving in any emergency.”