BIG IF TRUE: GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz Claims Five Assassination Teams Are Targeting Donald Trump

Trump ally Rep. Matt Gaetz claims that a whistleblower within the Biden-Harris administration informed him of five known assassination teams hunting Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. According to Gaetz, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is aware of these threats, including three teams allegedly inspired by foreign governments.

Gaetz made the explosive assertion during an appearance on the “Human Events Daily” show on Real America’s Voice network, stating that the DHS had knowledge of these assassination squads even before a second attempt on Trump’s life last week in Florida.

“I had a senior official from the Department of Homeland Security in my office before the second assassination attempt, saying that what he has assessed is that there are five known assassination teams in the United States, three inspired by other governments, two that are here, that are known domestic assassination teams,” Gaetz said during the interview.

The congressman expressed concern over the adequacy of Trump’s security, especially after the federal government reportedly portrayed the two assassination attempts as acts by lone individuals, without ties to broader groups or foreign entities.

“And with that, this individual was coming to me, concerned that the force protection around President Trump, even prior to that second assassination attempt, was not sufficient for what it needed to be,” Gaetz added.

Two federal officials confirmed to Just the News that U.S. authorities are aware of multiple assassination plots linked to Iran, targeting both current and former U.S. officials, including Trump. However, the government has not officially connected any recent attempts on Trump’s life to these broader threats.

Gaetz also questioned decisions by the DHS regarding resource allocation for security details. He raised concerns over teams being reassigned from Trump’s protection to other figures, such as First Lady Jill Biden and former National Security Adviser John Bolton.

“Now, we don’t want anything bad to happen to Jill Biden,” Gaetz said, “but at the same time, the threat envelope for her was substantially different than the threat envelope around President Trump.”

Gaetz’s remarks come shortly after Pakistani national Asif Merchant, with alleged ties to Iran, pleaded not guilty to charges related to an alleged plot to assassinate U.S. politicians, including Trump. The plot was reportedly connected to retaliation for the 2020 killing of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)