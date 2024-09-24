Trump Gaining Ground in Key Southern States, Polls Show

Recent polling across three key Southern battleground states suggests that Vice President Kamala Harris’ early advantage has eroded as Donald Trump takes the lead, potentially reshaping the 2024 presidential race.

According to a New York Times/Siena College survey conducted between September 1 and 21, Trump has gained momentum in Arizona, Georgia, and North Carolina—three critical states where Harris had previously held an edge. These latest numbers show Trump not only reversing Harris’ lead in two of the states but also setting himself up for a strong electoral path to the White House.

If the former president carries these states in November, he would be within striking distance of the 270 electoral votes needed for victory. With 262 electoral votes in hand, Trump would only need to win one of the traditionally Democratic-leaning “blue wall” states—Michigan, Pennsylvania, or Wisconsin—to clinch the presidency.

In Arizona, Trump made a significant turnaround among 713 likely voters. He flipped a 5-point deficit in August to a 5-point lead, now sitting at 50% to Harris’ 45%. Trump’s strength lies with older voters, where 58% of those aged 45 to 64 and 53% of seniors back him. His support is also robust among white, non-college-educated voters, who favor him by 63%, with his highest backing—74%—coming from Arizona’s western region.

In Georgia, Trump maintained his 4-point advantage from last month among 682 likely voters, leading Harris 49% to 45%. Seventy percent of white voters in the state support Trump, including 78% of those without a college degree. Trump’s stronghold is in North Georgia, where he secures 74% of voters.

Trump’s support in North Carolina has also surged. Among 611 likely voters, he reversed Harris’ 2-point lead from August and now holds a narrow 49% to 47% advantage. Trump has solid backing from white voters (60%), the Charlotte suburbs (60%), and western North Carolina (66%). He also leads Harris 49% to 42% among those who did not participate in the 2020 election.

With Trump holding steady or gaining in these key states, Harris faces a significant challenge to reclaim her earlier lead as November draws closer.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)